Jokowi Meets Prabowo on the Sidelines of a Working Visit to Malaysia

"This afternoon, the Minister of Defense welcomed the President and Ibu Iriana to the hotel lobby," Bey told reporters, Thursday, June 8, 2023.
According to him, the President and the Minister of Defense had talked for a short time. However, Bey admitted that he did not know the contents of the conversation.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
"It was also seen that the President and the Minister of Defense spoke for a while, but I don't know what was discussed in that short time," he said.
Bey said the Minister of Defense was one of the ministers who was also part of the Indonesian delegation to accompany the President on a working visit to Malaysia. President Jokowi paid a return visit to meet with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who had made an official visit to Indonesia in January 2023.
Jokowi explained that the meeting in Malaysia would be used to finalize several important negotiations that had been going on for years and were not finished, including regarding borders and the protection of Indonesian migrant workers. The President is scheduled to return to Indonesia this afternoon.
Before leaving on Wednesday, 7 June 2023, Jokowi also said that he would summon the Minister of Defense. The summons was made to explain about the peace proposal proposed by Prabowo.
As reported, the Minister of Defense conveyed the idea of Russia-Ukraine peace at the Defense Conference in Singapore, some time ago. At that time the Minister of Defense was present as a speaker and proposed the idea of a truce, a demilitarized zone guaranteed by the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping force.