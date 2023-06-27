English  
The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Photo: Kemenko Marves
The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Photo: Kemenko Marves

Luhut's Ambition to Achieve Net Zero Emissions

Annisa ayu artanti • 27 June 2023 15:14
Jakarta: The Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan is ambitious that Indonesia can achieve the Net Zero Emission target.
 
He stated this while attending the Indonesia Net-Zero Summit 2023 and giving directions regarding Climate Ambition to Achieve Indonesia Gold 2045 last weekend.
 
"Over the past 2-3 years, the Indonesian government has issued various policies and shown concrete commitments regarding climate issues," Luhut said in a written statement, Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Indonesia is also actively creating international cooperation platforms in decarbonization and energy transition efforts, including through Indonesia's cooperation in the Just Energy Transition Program (JETP).
 
Indonesia, said Luhut, will continue to promote economic growth while in line with decarbonization efforts to achieve net zero.
 
"Indonesia has five main pillars to achieve this, namely industrialization, digitalization, economic distribution, decarbonization and interconnection," he said.
 
One of them, Luhut said, is that the government is currently pushing for the transition from vehicle use to Battery-Based Electric Motorized Vehicles (KBLBB), including the development of related industries.
 
Indonesia also has great potential as a carbon storage center with a large storage capacity.
 
According to him, these various indicators have shown that Indonesia is on the right track to become a developed country.
 
Meanwhile, the strategy that is owned is expected to increase economic growth in a sustainable and fair manner.
 
"Indonesia has abundant natural resources and important economic potential for the world. Therefore, Indonesia welcomes synergistic international cooperation in economic development and decarbonization," he explained. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!