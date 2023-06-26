FIFA Appoints Indonesia to Host the U-17 World Cup

The appointment of Indonesia as the host for the 2023 U-17 World Cup was determined through a joint decision at the FIFA Council meeting which was held at the FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland, Friday 23 June 2023 evening.
Indonesia's choice to host the U-17 World Cup was also a bit of a surprise. The reason is, previously Indonesia had canceled holding the 2023 U-20 World Cup which was eventually transferred to Argentina.
Many believe that Indonesia's cancellation of holding the U-20 World Cup will affect FIFA's trust, but in fact Indonesia is still being eyed to hold the World Cup at the junior level.
PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir was grateful after Indonesia was determined to be the host of the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup through a joint decision at the FIFA Council session which was held at FIFA Headquarters, Zurich, Switzerland, Friday 23 June 2023 evening.
Chronology of the appointment
So far, FIFA is still planning the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held from 10 November to 2 December this year.
"I can only express my gratitude and Alhamdulillah because the FIFA Council made a joint decision to appoint Indonesia to host the U-17 World Cup this year," said Erick Thohir.
According to Erick, he has not yet received detailed reasons regarding the appointment of Indonesia as the host. However, he believes several factors and the positive exposure of Indonesian football in recent months have contributed to FIFA's decision.
"I don't know the main reason for this determination. It is possible that some of the positive factors shown by Indonesia in world football over the past three months, such as the improvement of stadium facilities that passed the FIFA feasibility test, then the two FIFA Matchday events against Palestine and Argentina, world champions. Qatar 2022, which was successful and caught the attention of FIFA and international football, is the reason. However, we must be grateful for this because FIFA's trust in us is still high. We must protect and prove this," concluded Erick.
Based on the results of the FIFA congress, it has been decided to host several junior level competitions. Apart from Indonesia, which is hosting the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Colombia is also entrusted with hosting the 2024 U-20 Women's World Cup, then the Dominican Republic (2024 U-17 Women's World Cup), and Uzbekistan (2024 Futsal World Cup). (Kevin Schreiber)