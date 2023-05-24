Jokowi Hopes Constitutional Court Plays as Fair Referee for Election

"We really hope that the Constitutional Court will make thorough preparations to become a fair arbiter for those who are in dispute, both in the legislative elections, presidential elections, and regional head elections," said the President, Jakarta, Wednesday, May 24 2023.
The President conveyed that the Constitutional Court must be swift in issuing decisions so that justice seekers can obtain legal certainty. He also invited all elements to work hard so that the 2024 Election becomes an arena for proving the quality of democracy in Indonesia, as well as electing trustworthy leaders to achieve national and state goals.
"I believe the Constitutional Court has and will work hard to protect the constitution and guard democracy for a better life for the Indonesian people," he said.
The government thanks the MK judges and their supporters for working to uphold constitutional justice which is believed to be a key element of democracy, human rights and legal certainty.
Jokowi admitted that the government did not always agree with the MK's view. However, he emphasized that the government always accepts, respects and implements the Constitutional Court's decision.
"The government believes that the life of the nation can be well organized if it is organized based on the constitution," he said.