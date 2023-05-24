34,72% of Vulnerable Communities and the General Complete the Booster Vaccination

This figure is equivalent to 34.72 percent of the target of 141.211.181 people, wrote a statement on the vaccine.kemkes.go.id page quoted on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Vulnerable people and general recipients of the second booster vaccine also increased. The number has now reached 1.087.676 people.
The Ministry of Health also details data on booster vaccine recipients based on age and profession categories. A total of 1.814.081 health workers (nakes) have completed receiving booster vaccines.
"Nakes received the fourth dose of vaccine or second booster 842.315 people," wrote the data.
as many as 7.274.538 elderly people have been protected by the booster vaccine. Then 463.162 elderly people have been injected with the second booster vaccine.
Furthermore, 9.879.547 general officers and 921.480 teaching staff have also been injected with the third dose. Meanwhile, 720.544 people received booster vaccines from the Gotong Royong scheme.