Indonesia-ASEAN Facilitate Solutions to the Myanmar Political Crisis

One of the steps taken by Indonesia is to approach various stakeholders there.
"During his time as Chair of ASEAN, Indonesia approached almost all parties, including the State Administrative Council (SAC) -,the military junta government - as well as the Government of National Unity (NUG),- the Myanmar opposition," said the Special Staff for the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Diplomacy, Ngurah Swajaya at a press conference in Jakarta, Monday, 19 June 2023.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
He said, in the five months of its chairmanship in ASEAN, Indonesia had made more than 75 approaches with various parties in Myanmar.
In fact, said Ngurah, this approach was also carried out after the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo last May.
"Thus, the approach issue is no longer a problem, because it has been carried out by Indonesia and the results have been reported by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi," he added.
He reiterated, if the approach is only carried out with one party, then this violates the five-point consensus (5PC) mandate agreed upon by ASEAN leaders in April 2021.
Ngurah hopes that Indonesia's approach can make Myanmar implement the 5PC concretely. So, I can achieve a conducive situation.
"And we hope that inclusive dialogue can occur to reach Myanmar-led, Myanmar-own," he concluded. (Kevin Schreiber)