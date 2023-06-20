English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Special Staff for the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Diplomacy, Ngurah Swajaya. Photo: Medcom
Special Staff for the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Diplomacy, Ngurah Swajaya. Photo: Medcom

Indonesia-ASEAN Facilitate Solutions to the Myanmar Political Crisis

Marcheilla Ariesta • 20 June 2023 18:56
Jakarta: As Chair of ASEAN 2023, Indonesia has emphasized that it will carry out quiet diplomacy to help Myanmar resolve its crisis.
 
One of the steps taken by Indonesia is to approach various stakeholders there.
 
"During his time as Chair of ASEAN, Indonesia approached almost all parties, including the State Administrative Council (SAC) -,the military junta government - as well as the Government of National Unity (NUG),- the Myanmar opposition," said the Special Staff for the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs for Regional Diplomacy, Ngurah Swajaya at a press conference in Jakarta, Monday, 19 June 2023.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He said, in the five months of its chairmanship in ASEAN, Indonesia had made more than 75 approaches with various parties in Myanmar.
 
In fact, said Ngurah, this approach was also carried out after the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo last May.
 
"Thus, the approach issue is no longer a problem, because it has been carried out by Indonesia and the results have been reported by Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi," he added.
 
He reiterated, if the approach is only carried out with one party, then this violates the five-point consensus (5PC) mandate agreed upon by ASEAN leaders in April 2021.
 
Ngurah hopes that Indonesia's approach can make Myanmar implement the 5PC concretely. So, I can achieve a conducive situation.
 
"And we hope that inclusive dialogue can occur to reach Myanmar-led, Myanmar-own," he concluded. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Kapolri Jenderal Listyo Sigit Prabowo pada forum ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC) Leaders di DIY, Selasa, 20 Juni 2023. (Istimewa)

Kapolri Ajak ASEAN Cegah Warga jadi Korban Perdagangan Manusia

Transisi Industri Bakal Jadi Kekuatan Baru ASEAN

ASEAN Disebut Jadi Titik Terang di Tengah Volatilitas Global

BACA JUGA
When is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

When is Jakarta's 2023 anniversary? This is the Theme, Logo and Philosophy

English
jakarta
Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

Facilitating DNA Test for Indonesian Citizens, National Police Sends a Team to the Middle East

English
indonesian citizens
Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

English
travel
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Portugal Sempurna! Cristiano Ronaldo Cetak Gol Kemenangan di Markas Islandia
Olahraga

Portugal Sempurna! Cristiano Ronaldo Cetak Gol Kemenangan di Markas Islandia

Tim Penyelamat Berpacu dengan Waktu Selamatkan Kapal Selam Wisata Titanic
Internasional

Tim Penyelamat Berpacu dengan Waktu Selamatkan Kapal Selam Wisata Titanic

Jokowi: Kalau Pemerintahan Baru Paham, Proyek Hilirisasi akan Diteruskan
Ekonomi

Jokowi: Kalau Pemerintahan Baru Paham, Proyek Hilirisasi akan Diteruskan

Tak Kalah Retro, Kenalin Nih WMoto Greta 150
Otomotif

Tak Kalah Retro, Kenalin Nih WMoto Greta 150

Makan Siang Bareng Prabowo di Istana, Jokowi Akui Bahas Politik
Nasional

Makan Siang Bareng Prabowo di Istana, Jokowi Akui Bahas Politik

20 PTN dengan Pendaftar Terbanyak UTBK-SNBT 2023, UB Peringkat 1
Pendidikan

20 PTN dengan Pendaftar Terbanyak UTBK-SNBT 2023, UB Peringkat 1

Raffi Ahmad Dapat Penghargaan di Korea Selatan
Hiburan

Raffi Ahmad Dapat Penghargaan di Korea Selatan

ExpertBook P1, Laptop Asus Pertama Rakitan Indonesia
Teknologi

ExpertBook P1, Laptop Asus Pertama Rakitan Indonesia

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar
Properti

Penataan Kawasan Wisata Rumah Adat Atakkae di Sulsel Habiskan Rp5,8 Miliar

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!