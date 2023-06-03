Enjoying Culinary in Yogyakarta, Jokowi Orders 100 Servings of Noodles

Wearing a brown shirt, President Jokowi was seen arriving with his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and daughter-in-law Erina Gudono. They mingle with other visitors.
The crammed situation was inevitable because of the crowds of visitors eating, coupled with residents asking for photos with President Jokowi.
Pele, the owner of the Bakmi Warung, said he was informed that the number one person in Indonesia would come. In that situation, he prepared three culinary menus, namely fried noodles, boiled noodles, and fried rice.
"After that I made it. Ask for a little (menu size) so you can feel everything," said Pele.
He said three tables were vacated according to the order from the Presidential Palace. Emptying after a number of visitors leave the location.
"(Customers) all agree, they are very happy, but with a note that they will ask to shake hands and take a photo together," he said.
The man who has been in the Javanese noodle business since 1983 admits that he has consumed 100 servings. This amount was specifically ordered by President Jokowi. He admitted that he was confused about setting the price.
"I only estimate. I ordered to pay Rp. 3 million in total. But it's a lot, ask for everything first, now that's what (makes it) expensive," he said.
President Jokowi has a number of agendas in Yogyakarta. Apart from enjoying culinary delights, he also opened two branches of the shop in Godean, Sleman and Sembungan Regencies, Bangunjiwo, Kasihan District, Bantul Regency. (Kevin Schreiber)