This cooperation encompasses education and research qualification improvement program. (Photo: medcom.id)
This cooperation encompasses education and research qualification improvement program. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia, Russia Forge Cooperation to Develop Nuclear Human Resources

Antara • 29 November 2022 21:15
Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Tomsk Polytechnic University in Russia established cooperation for the development of human resources, specifically in the science and nuclear technology sector.
 
"This development of human resources not only sends BRIN's science and technology human resources to Tomsk Polytechnic University but also helps improve the quality of high education in Indonesia," BRIN's official, Edy Giri Rachman Putra, noted.
 
This cooperation encompasses education and research qualification improvement program through the Degree by Research Program and BRIN's researchers' mobility, he explained in a statement, Tuesday.

This is undertaken to improve the capability and quality of Indonesian science and technology human resources in nuclear technology and other fields, he remarked.
 
Moreover, the collaboration between BRIN and the university is expected to be expanded to other primary sectors.
 
These include cooperation in education and research improvement supported by the researchers mobility program, such as postdoctoral and visiting researcher.
 
Tomsk Polytechnic University was selected as a reference for the development of human resources along with Rosatom State Corporation. Earlier, the university had established collaboration with the Indonesia Nuclear Technology Polytechnic (Poltek Nuklir) under BRIN in the nuclear vocation education sector.
 
"Poltek Nuklir collaborates with Tomsk Polytechnic University and Rosatom Technical Academy in making Poltek Nuclear a globalizing nuclear vocation university in Indonesia," Putra remarked.
 
Tomsk Polytechnic University's Rector, Dmitry Sednev, said that through the collaboration, the two parties will develop the international nuclear education program.
 
This includes personnel training and research cooperation for mastery over nuclear and radiation science and technology, including its implementation for electric and non-electric power.
 
Currently, BRIN's several science and technology human resources are pursuing master and doctoral education in Tomsk Polytechnic University, he remarked.
 
"We are focusing on organizing a formal education degree program and practical scientific research for the benefit of Indonesia under joint scientific guidance and collaboration," he stated.

 
(WAH)

