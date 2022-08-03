English  
The government will build various sports facilities at IKN Nusantara (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Plans to Build Football Training Center in New Capital

Antara • 03 August 2022 17:29
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted the government's plan to build a football training center in the new capital (IKN) Nusantara in response to nationwide improvements in achievements in the sport.
 
President Jokowi spoke about the plan while receiving Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali and Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Mochamad Iriawan at the Merdeka Palace here on Wednesday.
 
"Mr. President, after witnessing the improvement in the development of national football, gave a directive to me and the PSSI chairman to immediately build our football training camp, where everything is complete," Youth and Sports Minister Amali stated after the meeting.

According to Amali, the football training camp center will be built in the country's new capital, Nusantara.
 
Moreover, he said, the government will build various sports facilities at IKN Nusantara, both the main and its supporting facilities.
 
According to Amali, this step was taken as part of Indonesia's plan to bid for candidacy to host the 2036 Olympics.
 
"He (President Jokowi) had given me directives some time ago for us to bid to host the 2036 Olympics, but (later), the proposal lists its implementation is in the IKN," Amali added.
 
Jokowi's idea of building a football training center in IKN Nusantara drew a positive response from Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) Chairman Mochamad Iriawan.
 
Irawan said that this plan had been awaited by football admirers and spectators in the country.
 
"This is what the public has been waiting for. Once again, thank you Mr. President for your attention to football, and Inshallah (God Willing), Indonesian football will continue to progress," he said.

 
(WAH)
