State Budget Support Important for Reducing Stunting in Indonesia: Finance Minister

Jakarta: The state budget has an important role in efforts to reduce childhood stunting in Indonesia to 14 percent in 2024 from 24.4 percent in 2021, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.
"The stunting budget in 2022 is Rp44.8 trillion," she informed during a “public information openness” webinar on “Collaboration to Handle Stunting through State Budget Support for Golden Indonesia 2045" on Thursday.
Of the total, Rp34.1 trillion has been allocated to 17 ministries or institutions and Rp8.9 trillion has been set aside for the Special Allocation Fund (DAK) through the regional budget.
With the state budget allocation, mobilization from all central and regional institutions has become very important because the issue of stunting cannot be handled by a single institution alone.
The National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) is already coordinating the handling of stunting and the Ministry of Health is accommodating integrated health posts (posyandus) to public health centers (puskesmas).
However, other institutions, both at the central and regional levels, can still play a role in stunting prevention.
Indrawati cited the example of the Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Ministry, which is playing a role by providing clean water. Stunting prevention heavily depends on cleanliness and sanitation in each region.
"This is so that children do not experience diarrhea, thus they need clean water and healthy sanitation system," she explained.
To this end, everything concerning stunting has become the government's focus because it does not only affect the children's future, but also Indonesia's future, she said.
During the event, the minister also said that the openness of public information is a form of the government's compassion toward the people, and not just a matter of moral responsibility.
The people have the right to receive correct, accurate, and quality public information.