Indonesia Urged to Build Preparedness against Monkeypox

Jakarta: The National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN's) researcher, Zulvikar Syambani Ulhaq, pressed for the need for Indonesia to build preparedness against the emergence of the monkeypox virus in the country.
"Although cases (of monkeypox in the country) has not yet been reported, vigilance and good preparedness are necessary to anticipate if cases arise in Indonesia," Ulhaq stated during a webinar titled "Monkeypox, a Global Health Emergency, and What We Need to Know?" here on Tuesday.
The researcher pointed out that currently, monkeypox cases had not yet been detected in Indonesia, but the World Health Organization (WHO) had declared it as a global health emergency, as it had been reported in 78 countries.
According to the WHO, during the January-July 22, 2022, period, some 16 thousand confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported, with five deaths.
Ulhaq emphasized that to increase readiness against monkeypox, the capacity of laboratories to detect the disease must be boosted. However, he pointed out that PCR test kits had not been distributed well.
However, the capacity of laboratories had improved since COVID-19 emerged in Indonesia, equipping them with PCR detection capabilities, he stated.
The researcher highlighted the need to step up awareness of the differential diagnoses of monkeypox. He said clinicians, who often encounter or treat cases of skin diseases, such as dermatologists specializing in skin and venereal diseases, need to improve surveillance.
Ulhaq stated that in case clinicians found patients suspected of being infected with monkeypox, then conducting further screening was deemed necessary.
Moreover, active screening in the differential diagnoses of monkeypox, which involves the participation of communities and doctors, should be conducted. In addition, strategies to prepare vaccinations and treatments for monkeypox patients are crucial.
"For mild cases, patients will be able to recover on their own," he added.
He also highlighted the need for intense communication for high-risk groups, such as the gay community, while adding that the public should be aware that the disease can infect all people.