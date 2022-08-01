Jakarta: Australia’s Ambassador for Counterterrorism, Roger Noble AO, DSC, CSC, will visit Jakarta from 1-5 August.
This is Ambassador Noble’s first visit to Indonesia since taking up the role in February 2021.
"Australia and Indonesia are strongly committed to ensuring our region remains safe, secure and free from terrorism. We continue to work closely to strengthen regional responses to the threat of terrorism," said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM in a press release on Monday.
During his five-day visit, Ambassador Noble will meet with the Head of Indonesia’s National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT), Boy Rafli Amar, and other senior Indonesian Government officials to discuss Australia and Indonesia’s close partnership countering terrorism and violent extremism in our region.
The BNPT Head and Ambassador Noble last met in Sydney in April 2022 during the Annual Australia-Indonesia Counterterrorism Consultations.
"The recent Australia-Indonesia Counter-Terrorism Dialogue in Sydney, Australia, was a great opportunity to share lessons learned and discuss plans for the future. I look forward to continuing these conversations with Bapak Boy and others during the coming week as part of my first official visit to Indonesia," said Ambassador Noble.
Ambassador Noble will use his visit to further cooperation under the Australia-Indonesia Memorandum of Understanding on Counterterrorism, renewed in September last year, and reaffirm our shared commitment to strengthening our regional response to the threat of terrorism.