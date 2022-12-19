English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
New TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: MetroTV)
New TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono (Photo: MetroTV)

Yudo Margono Officially Inaugurated as TNI Commander

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, MetroTV • 19 December 2022 13:21
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has officially inaugurated Admiral Yudo Margono as Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) today.
 
The inauguration ceremony was held at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, December 19, 2022. Yudo read out the oath of office in front of President Jokowi.
 
"By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia," Yudo said.
 
"I, in carrying out my duties, will uphold professional ethics as well as work as well as I can and with full sense of responsibility," Yudo said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Indonesian parliament earlier approved Yudo's appointment as the new Indonesian Military commander. He will replace General Andika Perkasa who is entering retirement age.
 
The approval was given during a plenary session on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Yudo earlier underwent a fit and proper test that was organized by the Commission I.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Presiden Joko Widodo melantik Panglima TNI Laksamana Yudo Margono. (tangkapan layar Metro TV)

Panglima TNI Yudo Margono Pastikan Jalankan Amanat Presiden

Lantik Yudo Margono sebagai Panglima TNI, Begini Pesan Jokowi

Presiden Jokowi Resmi Lantik Yudo Margono Jadi Panglima TNI

BACA JUGA
ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

ASEC, AMRO Agree to Strengthen Ties

English
ASEAN
Densus 88 Arrests 11 Suspected Terrorists ahead of Year-End Holidays

Densus 88 Arrests 11 Suspected Terrorists ahead of Year-End Holidays

English
terrorism
ADB Committed to Supporting Growth of Middle-Market Companies in Southeast Asia

ADB Committed to Supporting Growth of Middle-Market Companies in Southeast Asia

English
investment
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Lantik Yudo Margono sebagai Panglima TNI, Begini Pesan Jokowi
Nasional

Lantik Yudo Margono sebagai Panglima TNI, Begini Pesan Jokowi

Lionel Messi Isyaratkan Belum Mau Pensiun dari Timnas Argentina
Olahraga

Lionel Messi Isyaratkan Belum Mau Pensiun dari Timnas Argentina

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah
Otomotif

DFSK Gelora E Bakal Dikembangkan Jadi Mobil Penumpang Mewah

Uji Coba Pembatasan LPG 3 Kg Langkah Awal Kurangi Ketergantungan Subsidi
Ekonomi

Uji Coba Pembatasan LPG 3 Kg Langkah Awal Kurangi Ketergantungan Subsidi

6 Kampus Ter-<i>The Best</i> Buat Daftar Beasiswa LPDP
Pendidikan

6 Kampus Ter-The Best Buat Daftar Beasiswa LPDP

Kapal Perang Thailand Tenggelam, 33 Marinir Dilaporkan Hilang
Internasional

Kapal Perang Thailand Tenggelam, 33 Marinir Dilaporkan Hilang

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global
Teknologi

Perusahaan di Indonesia Harus Lebih Tahan Banting Hadapi Kondisi Global

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us
Hiburan

Aktris Senior Indonesia Christine Hakim Main di Serial Hollywood The Last of Us

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo
Properti

Lebih Tinggi dari GWK, Monumen Reog Senilai Rp84 Miliar Bakal Dibangun di Ponorogo

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!