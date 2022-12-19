Yudo Margono Officially Inaugurated as TNI Commander

The inauguration ceremony was held at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, December 19, 2022. Yudo read out the oath of office in front of President Jokowi.
"By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia," Yudo said.
"I, in carrying out my duties, will uphold professional ethics as well as work as well as I can and with full sense of responsibility," Yudo said.
The Indonesian parliament earlier approved Yudo's appointment as the new Indonesian Military commander. He will replace General Andika Perkasa who is entering retirement age.
The approval was given during a plenary session on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Yudo earlier underwent a fit and proper test that was organized by the Commission I.