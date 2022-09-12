English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Cooperation proposals from these countries have been accepted by BKPM. (Photo: medcom.id)
Cooperation proposals from these countries have been accepted by BKPM. (Photo: medcom.id)

Asian Nations Keen to Invest in East Kalimantan: Governor

Antara • 12 September 2022 13:24
Jakarta: A number of Asian countries have evinced interest in investing in East Kalimantan to participate in the development of the new Indonesian capital (IKN) Nusantara, East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor has disclosed.
 
The investment would also be channeled into a number of areas in East Kalimantan, as the supporting regions for the new capital.
 
The Asian countries that had shown interest in establishing investment cooperation comprise Japan, China, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea, he informed here on Monday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"These Asian countries have explored cooperation in various fields in East Kalimantan," he said.
 
"They range from agriculture, animal husbandry, plantation, fisheries, tourism, education, health, transportation, and other fields of technological development, not just for the development of IKN facilities, but also for IKN supporting regions," he added.
 
Cooperation proposals from these countries have been accepted by the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), or directly through the East Kalimantan provincial government.
 
According to Noor, East Kalimantan has several potential natural resources that would appeal to overseas investors looking to invest in various development sectors, especially since IKN is located in the province.
 
The potential and opportunities in East Kalimantan have continued to be promoted outside the province, even overseas, through a number of exhibitions, he informed.
 
The promotions are expected to attract investors to East Kalimantan, specifically Nusantara and its supporting regions.
 
"We are always open to anyone who seeks to invest in East Kalimantan and in IKN, including investment in various sectors in IKN supporting regions," he remarked.
 
The development of Nusantara in East Kalimantan, specifically in Sepaku sub-district, North Penajam Paser district, is being carried out with the concept of a sustainable green city and smart city, the governor noted.
 
This is being done to create a city that still considers and maintains the environment to attract the international world, he explained.
 
"IKN development continues to maintain the environment with the green city (concept) so that IKN's existence is not just for Indonesia's interest, but also for global nations," he said.
 
"The development of IKN will be an opportunity for investors to invest from various countries," he added.

 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
A total of 21 hotspots were monitored on Wednesday. (Photo: medcom.id)

BMKG Detects 21 Hotspots across East Kalimantan Province

Memasuki Usia 25 Tahun, 2 Hal ini Harus Sudah Diperoleh

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, Indian Ministers Discuss Cooperation, IPEF

Indonesia, Indian Ministers Discuss Cooperation, IPEF

English
India
6.142 Joint Personnel to Secure Anti-Fuel Price Hike Protests in Jakarta: Police

6.142 Joint Personnel to Secure Anti-Fuel Price Hike Protests in Jakarta: Police

English
police
New Zealand Announces One-Off Public Holiday to Mark Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

New Zealand Announces One-Off Public Holiday to Mark Passing of Queen Elizabeth II

English
New Zealand
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
6 Pesawat Militer Prancis Mendarat di Jakarta untuk Misi Pegasus 2022
Internasional

6 Pesawat Militer Prancis Mendarat di Jakarta untuk Misi Pegasus 2022

Wamenkeu: Pengalihan Subsidi Bisa Tekan Angka Kemiskinan ke 9,0%!
Ekonomi

Wamenkeu: Pengalihan Subsidi Bisa Tekan Angka Kemiskinan ke 9,0%!

Dee Lestari Bagikan Momen Keajaiban saat Proses Kremasi Reza Gunawan
Hiburan

Dee Lestari Bagikan Momen Keajaiban saat Proses Kremasi Reza Gunawan

5 Bintang yang Terancam Dicoret di Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

5 Bintang yang Terancam Dicoret di Piala Dunia 2022

5 Rekomendasi Komnas HAM ke Jokowi Soal Kasus Brigadir J
Nasional

5 Rekomendasi Komnas HAM ke Jokowi Soal Kasus Brigadir J

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP
Otomotif

Polisi Surabaya Bisa Menilang Pelanggar Lalu Lintas Bermodal HP

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?
Teknologi

Google Doodle Hari Ini Ada Mangkuk Ayam Jago, Katanya Bukan dari Indonesia?

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI
Pendidikan

Mengenal Lebih Dekat Sudibyo, 'Sang Legenda' Dirigen Paduan Suara UI

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh
Properti

Catat! 3 Tahapan Membangun Rumah Tumbuh

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!