Asian Nations Keen to Invest in East Kalimantan: Governor

The investment would also be channeled into a number of areas in East Kalimantan, as the supporting regions for the new capital.
The Asian countries that had shown interest in establishing investment cooperation comprise Japan, China, Malaysia, Australia, Hong Kong, and South Korea, he informed here on Monday.
"These Asian countries have explored cooperation in various fields in East Kalimantan," he said.
"They range from agriculture, animal husbandry, plantation, fisheries, tourism, education, health, transportation, and other fields of technological development, not just for the development of IKN facilities, but also for IKN supporting regions," he added.
Cooperation proposals from these countries have been accepted by the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), or directly through the East Kalimantan provincial government.
According to Noor, East Kalimantan has several potential natural resources that would appeal to overseas investors looking to invest in various development sectors, especially since IKN is located in the province.
The potential and opportunities in East Kalimantan have continued to be promoted outside the province, even overseas, through a number of exhibitions, he informed.
The promotions are expected to attract investors to East Kalimantan, specifically Nusantara and its supporting regions.
"We are always open to anyone who seeks to invest in East Kalimantan and in IKN, including investment in various sectors in IKN supporting regions," he remarked.
The development of Nusantara in East Kalimantan, specifically in Sepaku sub-district, North Penajam Paser district, is being carried out with the concept of a sustainable green city and smart city, the governor noted.
This is being done to create a city that still considers and maintains the environment to attract the international world, he explained.
"IKN development continues to maintain the environment with the green city (concept) so that IKN's existence is not just for Indonesia's interest, but also for global nations," he said.
"The development of IKN will be an opportunity for investors to invest from various countries," he added.