English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia's Pindad to Launch Tactical Vehicle's Electric Variant Next Year

Antara • 18 January 2023 20:33
Jakarta: State-owned defense equipment company Pindad, which is a part of the national defense holding DEFEND ID, is planning to launch the electric variant of its Maung tactical vehicle in 2024.
 
"Next year, we will launch the fourth version (of Pindad Maung), and there will be an electric vehicle variant," Pindad's director of technology and development, Sigit P. Santosa, informed after President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Pindad Maung brand at the Defence Ministry Office here on Wednesday.
 
He said that the Pindad Maung is the third generation of the Pindad tactical vehicle's development.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


To produce the electric variant, the company is striving to increase the domestic component level (TKDN) rate by localizing the production of some components, as Pindad Maung's TKDN rate is currently 65 percent.
 
"The rolling chassis, trim, engine, and power trim are components that we still import. While the other, such as the design, development, and building, have been done by Pindad or its ecosystem partner, and the vehicle has 65 percent (TKDN rate)," Santosa informed.
 
The company is seeking to localize the engine and chassis frame, and in the process of developing the electric variant, the company is targeting an 80–90 percent TKDN rate, he added.
 
Santosa said that the latest Pindad tactical vehicle has evolved significantly from the earlier variant, for instance, the Pindad Maung has a more compact design.
 
"The wheelbase is 10 inches and is more compact (than earlier generations). In addition, the vehicle has a hybrid off-road and on-the-road capability, which makes it not too heavy for general road use but remains dependable in mountainous terrain," he observed.
 
Moreover, Pindad Maung has more diverse functionality compared with earlier generations—the vehicle has commando and operational versions as well as a tactical version for adding armaments, he said. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

US Official Visits Philippines for Bilateral Strategic Dialogue

Indonesian Navy to Refurbish 41 Warships

Prabowo, Sandiaga Hold Meeting

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

Indonesia Invites Global Investors in Downstreaming Development: Minister

English
investment
UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

UN Chief Warns of Decoupling of US, China

English
united nations
President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

President Jokowi Visits North Sulawesi Province

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!
Nasional

Kejagung: LPSK Tak Boleh Intervensi Tuntutan Richard Eliezer!

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16
Internasional

Turki Desak AS Tegas Sepakati Penjualan Jet Tempur F-16

Kuat <i>Gak Sih</i> Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..
Ekonomi

Kuat Gak Sih Indonesia Hadapi Resesi? Ini Kondisi Sebenarnya Ekonomi RI..

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang
Otomotif

DPR Minta Wacana Jalan Berbayar di DKI Jakarta Ditinjau Ulang

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022
Pendidikan

Selamat! 423 Siswa Terima Beasiswa OSC Medcom.id 2022

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid
Olahraga

Memphis Depay Selangkah Lagi Gabung Atletico Madrid

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid
Teknologi

Begini Cara Nonaktif Sementara Akun Instagram Kamu, Biar Netizen Gak Julid

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer
Hiburan

Gagah! Jin BTS Pamer Foto Pakai Seragam Militer

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini
Properti

Bedah Rumah Dilanjutkan, 145 Ribu Hunian Tak Layak Diperbaiki Tahun Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!