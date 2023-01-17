Prosecutors Demand Life Sentence for Ferdy Sambo

"Demanding the judges to declare that Ferdy Sambo has legally and convincingly committed a criminal act," Public Prosecutor Rudy Irmawan said at the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
"There are no mitigating circumstances," Rudy stated.
According to the public prosecutor, the former National Police official is also accused of obstructing investigations.
Furthermore, In addition, the action of the former Head of the Criminal Invesrigative Unit of the National Police has tarnished the law enforcement agency in the eyes of the public and the international world.
Sambo was charged with violating Article 340 and Article 338 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 55 of the Criminal Code.