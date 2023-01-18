Magnitude 7.1 Quake Rocks Melonguane

Manado: A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Melonguane area, Talaud Islands Regency, North Sulawesi Province this afternoon.
Based on information from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the strong earthquake occured at 13.06 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
With a depth of 64 kilometers, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 141 kilometers southeast of Melonguane.
Located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is prone to natural disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami waves.