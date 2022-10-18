The 2045 vision is Indonesia's target to become a high-income nation, so it can rank among the top five world economic powers.
"We have started the implementation of SDGs in Indonesia since 2016. SDGs are one of the main instruments in the efforts to achieve Indonesia's 2045 vision," Monoarfa noted at the event to disseminate information on Presidential Regulation Number 111 of 2022 here on Tuesday.
Monoarfa expounded that to achieve the SDGs target, Indonesia must overcome various challenges, such as recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, achieving the 2030 agenda target, and increasing its per capita income.
Indonesia's per capita income must reach US$13,162 in 2036 and US$23,199 in 2045. In addition, the country's economy must grow above six percent per year.
According to the minister, those challenges must be responded to by preparing quality human resources with high productivity, specifically those who have made innovations and mastered technology.
Monoarfa noted that it could increase efficiency in reaching economic development targets, and concurrently, continuously drive the development of the green and blue economy or circular economy.
"Those all are part of Indonesia's economic transformation," he remarked.
To this end, SDGs will help the government build a solid foundation to achieve the 2045 vision, as they contain various indicators that push improvements in terms of social, economic, environmental, as well as legal and governance aspects.
So far, based on the national action for the 2021-2024 SDGs program, there are 216 indicators whose data is available. Those indicators are divided into four pillars: 59 social pillar indicators, 75 economic pillar indicators, 54 environmental pillar indicators, and 28 legal and governance pillar indicators.
Of the 216 indicators, data as of the end of 2021 showed that 135 indicators had been achieved, 35 indicators showed improvements, and 46 indicators still needed special attention.