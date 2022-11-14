English  
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta is a miniature of the Sheikh Zayed GrandMosque in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: medcom.id/triawati)
Jokowi, MBZ Inaugurate Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Central Java

Andhika Prasetyo • 14 November 2022 13:12
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta, Central Java today.
 
During the inauguration ceremony, the two world leaders signed the inscription at the grand mosque. After the signing, Jokowi and MBZ walked together while reviewing facilities inside the grand mosque. 
 
Not long afterwards, the two leaders planted sala trees together in the North Plaza of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The event ended with a photo between President Jokowi and President MBZ with guests and delegates from the two countries.

According to the Islamic Religious Affairs Director of the Indonesian Religious affairs Ministry, Adib, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta is a miniature of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque can accommodate about 10 thousand people.
 
"This is a gift from the President of the United Arab Emirates to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo," Adib said here on Monday, November 14, 2022.
 
The grand mosque would be managed by the Sheikh Zayed Solo Grand Mosque Management Agency. The management agency would be supervised by the Religious Affairs Ministry.
 
 
(WAH)

