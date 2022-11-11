3 New Papuan Provinces Officially Established

As a result, Indonesia currently has 37 provinces.
"Today, Friday, November 11, 2022, I, Tito Karnavian, representing the President of Indonesia, inaugurates the Province of South Papua, based on Law Number 14 Year 2022," Indonesian Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian said at the Home Affairs Ministry in Jakarta on Friday morning.
The establishment of Central Papua Province was based on Law Number 15 Year 2022, while the creation of Highland Papua Province was based on Law Number 16 Year 2022.
After inaugurating the three new provinces, the minister also inaugurated the acting governors of the new provinces. Apolo Safanpo was appointed as Acting Governor of South Papua Province, while Ribka Haluk was picked as Acting Governor of Central Papua Province. Lastly, Nikolaus Kondomo was named Acting Governor of Highland Papua Province.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by a number of high ranking officials, including chairman of the General Elections Commission (KPU) Hasyim Asyari.