The President made the statement during the launch of 5G Smart Mining technology in the Grasberg Mine area in Mimika, Papua, on Thursday.
"What I am happy about is that 99 percent of the total employees, who control and operate (the tech), are native to Indonesia, especially from Papua," the president said, as accessed through the official YouTube channel of the Presidential Secretariat here on Thursday.
The head of state explained that the operation of PT Freeport Indonesia's (PTFI's) 5G Smart Mining technology was the first technology to be implemented in Southeast Asia.
5G Mining technology was the result of collaboration between the Telkom Group and PTFI that aimed at supporting automation and remote control as well as enhancing work safety and mining productivity at PTFI.
The president noted that this technology could monitor mining activities by using cameras connected to artificial intelligence so as to minimize work safety risks.
According to the president, this 5G Mining technology would improve PTFI's position in the mining sector.
"This technology will make PT Freeport Indonesia (have a better position) and produce more human resources with good qualifications in the global mining sector and contribute greatly to the progress of the Indonesian mining industry," the president stated.
President Jokowi also lauded Freeport's significant contribution of 68 percent to Mimika District's economy.
With this contribution, Freeport also contributed a great deal to the economy in Papua.