Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Adds 1,225 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 December 2022 17:59
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,225 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,700,015.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,848 to 6,502,605.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 31 to 160,255.
WHO
The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

Marine Waste Management Crucial for Realizing Sustainable Tourism in Indonesia: Minister

English
tourism
Bali Tourism to Remain Unaffected by New Indonesian Criminal Code: Governor

Bali Tourism to Remain Unaffected by New Indonesian Criminal Code: Governor

English
tourism
Tobacco Excise Increase to Help Control Cigarette Consumption in Indonesia: Minister

Tobacco Excise Increase to Help Control Cigarette Consumption in Indonesia: Minister

English
indonesian government
