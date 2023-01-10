English  
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)
President Joko Widodo (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Lukas Enembe's Arrest a Legal Process, Must Be Respected: President

Antara • 10 January 2023 19:59
Jakarta: The arrest of Papua Governor Lukas Enembe by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is a legal process that must be respected, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has said.
 
"Yes, every person is equal before the law. It is a law enforcement process that we must respect," he observed after attending the PDI Perjuangan’s 50th anniversary event at JIEXPO Kemayoran here on Tuesday.
 
He said he believes that the arrest has been made based on facts and evidence.

"That's for sure," Widodo added.
 
The KPK’s investigation team arrested Enembe in Jayapura City, Papua, on Tuesday. According to the commission, Enembe was cooperative during his arrest.
 
"During the arrest, KPK was assisted by Papua Regional Police Mobile Brigade, and the information we received was that Enembe acted cooperatively when he was arrested," head of the KPK’s reporting section, Ali Fikri, said here on Tuesday afternoon.
 
The suspect is currently on his way to the KPK Building in Jakarta for further investigation, he informed.
 
"We will report further developments," he said. 
 
(WAH)

