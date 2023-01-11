English  
The community must be prepared. (Photo: medcom.id)
The community must be prepared. (Photo: medcom.id)

Residents Urged to Be Vigilant against Mount Kerinci Eruption's Volcanic Ash

Antara • 11 January 2023 16:00
Padang Aro: The Kerinci Volcano Observation (PGA) Post appealed to residents in Pelompek, Kerinci District, Jambi Province, to Kubang Gajah, South Solok District, West Sumatra Province, to be vigilant of the impacts of volcanic ash.
 
Mount Kerinci, located on the border of the districts of Kerinci and South Solok, erupted on Wednesday at 5:46 a.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time (WIB).
 
“Looking at the direction of the volcanic ash column, it tends to move toward the northeast and east," Kerinci PGA Post Officer Irwan Syafwan stated on Wednesday.

Hence, he urged people in the two districts to wear masks, as volcanic ash could negatively impact health.
 
Syafwan remarked that the mountain, with an altitude of 3,805 meters (m) above sea level, spewed a 900-meter thick grey ash column.
 
The eruption was recorded on a seismogram, with a maximum amplitude of three millimeters (mm) and a duration of eight minutes and 20 seconds.
 
In addition, Syafwan reported that the seismic tremors were recorded continuously. The eruption was still occurring at the time the report was being made.
 
“Any flight route around Mount Kerinci should be avoided, since the volcano still has the potential to spew ash column at any time, whose height (and intensity) can disrupt the aviation activities,” he added.
 
Head of Kerinci District Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Darifus, stated that his side continues to coordinate with officers of the Kerinci Volcano Observation Post regarding the status of the volcano.
 
“The community must be prepared for (following) any appeal from the district, sub-district, and village heads,” Darifus emphasized.
 
The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) had stipulated the status of Mount Kerinci at Level II.
 
Thus, members of the community are not allowed to conduct any activity within a three-kilometer (km) radius from the peak of the volcano.
 
The volcano erupted five times throughout 2022. Meanwhile, the eruption that occurred on Wednesday morning was the first one in 2023.
 
 
(WAH)

