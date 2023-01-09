English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The government is committed to supporting national football. (Photo: medcom.id)
The government is committed to supporting national football. (Photo: medcom.id)

Sports Minister Welcomes Anyone Seeking PSSI Chairperson Bid

Antara • 09 January 2023 20:03
Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali welcomed any individual seeking to launch a bid for chairpersonship of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) in the next extraordinary congress expected on February 16.
 
"To anyone seeking to be candidates for PSSI chairperson at the next extraordinary congress, you are welcomed. We direct no one (to bid for leadership), and the president does not name any preferred candidate name," Amali noted, as per the statement on Monday.
 
While expressing hope that the new PSSI chairman would improve Indonesia's football, the minister said that the government is committed to supporting national football regardless of who is elected as chairman.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He also reiterated President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) hope that all parties could prepare optimally for the FIFA 2023 U-20 World Cup, as success in the game would bolster Indonesia's efforts in a possible bid for FIFA World Cup host in the future.
 
"We emphasized that at the PSSI extraordinary congress on February 16, 2023, everyone is free to vote for the chairperson and the executive committee according to own judgement and consideration about who has the capacity (to serve) for Indonesia's football organization," Amali stated.
 
While the current term of PSSI Chairperson Mochamad Iriawan, elected in 2019, ought to end in 2023-end, the association decided to move forward the extraordinary congress to early 2023.
 
The decision to advance the extraordinary congress is taken to respond to recommendations of the independent fact-finding team to the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy that claimed 135 lives last October.
 
PSSI members, comprising national football clubs, are the voters who select PSSI chairman candidates. Meanwhile, individuals seeking to be the candidate for chairperson must either announce their candidacy on their own or be proposed by voters. 
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Logo Istimewa

Bandung bjb Kalahkan Gresik Petrokimia di Pembukaan Proliga 2023

Govt Ensures Follow Up on Progress in Kanjuruhan Tragedy Handling

Sanders Geser Klein Usai Menangi Etape Ketiga

BACA JUGA
Anwar Ibrahim Invites Jokowi to Visit Malaysia

Anwar Ibrahim Invites Jokowi to Visit Malaysia

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia, Malaysia Committed to Strengthening ASEAN

Indonesia, Malaysia Committed to Strengthening ASEAN

English
president joko widodo
Nearly 174.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Nearly 174.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Babak 1: Gol Cepat Vietnam, Timnas Indonesia Tertinggal
Olahraga

Babak 1: Gol Cepat Vietnam, Timnas Indonesia Tertinggal

Gempa Magnitudo 5,6 Mengguncang Pacitan
Nasional

Gempa Magnitudo 5,6 Mengguncang Pacitan

Indonesia Masih Jadi Incaran Investasi di Tengah Resesi
Ekonomi

Indonesia Masih Jadi Incaran Investasi di Tengah Resesi

Demam Lato-Lato, Sosiolog Unpad Beberkan Dampak Baik Buruknya pada Anak
Pendidikan

Demam Lato-Lato, Sosiolog Unpad Beberkan Dampak Baik Buruknya pada Anak

Hampir 90 Persen Warga Tiongkok di 3 Provinsi Besar Terinfeksi Covid-19
Internasional

Hampir 90 Persen Warga Tiongkok di 3 Provinsi Besar Terinfeksi Covid-19

Bikin Ngilu! Alami KDRT, Beredar Foto Venna Melinda Bercucuran Darah
Hiburan

Bikin Ngilu! Alami KDRT, Beredar Foto Venna Melinda Bercucuran Darah

YangWang U9, Supercar Tiongkok Performa Bukan Kaleng-Kaleng
Otomotif

YangWang U9, Supercar Tiongkok Performa Bukan Kaleng-Kaleng

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!
Teknologi

Monitor Gaming Ini Punya Refresh Rate Terkencang di Dunia, 540Hz!

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui
Properti

Dekorasi Rumah yang Bawa Keberuntungan di Tahun Kelinci Menurut Feng Shui

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!