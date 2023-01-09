Sports Minister Welcomes Anyone Seeking PSSI Chairperson Bid

"To anyone seeking to be candidates for PSSI chairperson at the next extraordinary congress, you are welcomed. We direct no one (to bid for leadership), and the president does not name any preferred candidate name," Amali noted, as per the statement on Monday.
While expressing hope that the new PSSI chairman would improve Indonesia's football, the minister said that the government is committed to supporting national football regardless of who is elected as chairman.
He also reiterated President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) hope that all parties could prepare optimally for the FIFA 2023 U-20 World Cup, as success in the game would bolster Indonesia's efforts in a possible bid for FIFA World Cup host in the future.
"We emphasized that at the PSSI extraordinary congress on February 16, 2023, everyone is free to vote for the chairperson and the executive committee according to own judgement and consideration about who has the capacity (to serve) for Indonesia's football organization," Amali stated.
While the current term of PSSI Chairperson Mochamad Iriawan, elected in 2019, ought to end in 2023-end, the association decided to move forward the extraordinary congress to early 2023.
The decision to advance the extraordinary congress is taken to respond to recommendations of the independent fact-finding team to the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy that claimed 135 lives last October.
PSSI members, comprising national football clubs, are the voters who select PSSI chairman candidates. Meanwhile, individuals seeking to be the candidate for chairperson must either announce their candidacy on their own or be proposed by voters.