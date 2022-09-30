AWCorna Becomes First Domestically-Produced mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: BPOM

The Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval for this vaccine offers another alternative option in the COVID-19 vaccination program for adults, she noted during the press conference on EUA provision for domestic vaccine here, Friday.
AWcorna is registered by a private pharmaceutical company PT Etana Biotechnologies Indonesia (PT Etana) and developed through a transfer of technology and research along with private company Abogen-Yuxi Walvax based in China.
"While it is categorized as an mRNA platform vaccine, this vaccine can be stored at temperatures of two to eight degrees Celsius," Lukito noted.
Development of the mRNA platform is undertaken in the company's production facility located in Pulogadung, East Jakarta.
mRNA or messenger RNA vaccine is the latest type of vaccination that differs from other types of vaccines.
If conventional vaccine contains a weakened or deactivated virus or bacteria, mRNA vaccine is produced with the latest technology as a result of biotechnology development.
The number of computerized platform-based vaccine producers is also still limited in the world that include Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from the United States.
"The important aspect that should be considered, especially by distributors and health service facility parties, is the storage process for the AWcorna vaccine," Lukito highlighted.
AWcorna has an advantage over other vaccines with a similar platform since the facilities that can store at the temperature required for AWcorna are available in almost all regions.
Meanwhile, other vaccines require cold chain storage facilities at a very low temperature of almost 70 degrees Celsius or lower that are still limited in number in Indonesia.
AWcorna has met the safety, efficacy or immunogenicity, and quality aspects and complied with the principle of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Lukito stated
AWcorna had been approved to receive EUA for indication of prevention of the SARS CoV-2 virus infection for individuals aged 18 years and above.
The dosage for primary vaccination is 15μg per dose administered as two injections at an interval of 28 days.
As a heterologous booster vaccine, AWcorna is administered in a single dose of 15 μg after six months of the primary vaccination's second dose that utilizes the inactivated vaccine of Sinovac or Sinopharm.
Based on the clinical trial result, the efficacy of AWcorna vaccine toward the wild type, or COVID-19 that has not mutated, is 83.58 percent, she noted.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness of AWcorna against the Omicron variant is 71.17 percent in preventing moderate cases.
"The safety of the AWcorna vaccine, in general, can be well-tolerated, and the reported side effects are mild in nature," she added.