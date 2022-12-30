PDI-P to Announce Presidential Candidate in 2023: Secretary General

"So, that is the hint that I can convey that the presidential candidate from PDI-Perjuangan will be announced in 2023," the party's secretary general, Hasto Kristiyanto, informed at the “2022 Year-End Reflections and Hopes Towards 2023” here on Friday.
According to him, the general chairperson of PDI-P and former Indonesian president, Megawati Soekarnoputri, will announce the name of the 2024 presidential candidate.
The candidate will be one who can continue the leadership and struggle of former presidents from PDI-P, such as the first president Soekarno, the fifth president Megawati Soekarnoputri, and the current president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), he added.
"Third, the candidate has been carefully prepared to become a leader who can bear responsibility in the future," Kristiyanto revealed.
Currently, he said, his party is preparing the vision and mission for the 2024 presidential candidate, which will focus on Indonesia's status as an archipelagic country.
"Therefore, we are finalizing the vision and mission of the presidential candidate from PDI-P, which will be about the nature of Indonesia as an archipelagic and maritime country, that is our strategy," he informed.
PDI-P has also vowed to continue to consolidate and unite itself with the Widodo-Amin administration.
"In particular, (consolidating) in encouraging the people's economy to face the threats of global recession, food, and energy crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical issues such as the Russo-Ukrainian war," he said.
In addition, PDI-P wants Widodo to find a successor who is in harmony with the ideals of predecessors, such as Soekarno and Soekarnoputri.
"The positive things will be strengthened and proceeded on, but the lacking ones will become the party's critical evaluation," he said.