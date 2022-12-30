English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
The party is preparing the vision and mission for the 2024 presidential candidate. (Photo: medcom.id)
The party is preparing the vision and mission for the 2024 presidential candidate. (Photo: medcom.id)

PDI-P to Announce Presidential Candidate in 2023: Secretary General

Antara • 30 December 2022 20:00
Jakarta: The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-Perjuangan), the current ruling party, will announce the name of its presidential candidate for the 2024 General Elections in 2023.
 
"So, that is the hint that I can convey that the presidential candidate from PDI-Perjuangan will be announced in 2023," the party's secretary general, Hasto Kristiyanto, informed at the “2022 Year-End Reflections and Hopes Towards 2023” here on Friday.
 
According to him, the general chairperson of PDI-P and former Indonesian president, Megawati Soekarnoputri, will announce the name of the 2024 presidential candidate.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The candidate will be one who can continue the leadership and struggle of former presidents from PDI-P, such as the first president Soekarno, the fifth president Megawati Soekarnoputri, and the current president, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), he added.
 
"Third, the candidate has been carefully prepared to become a leader who can bear responsibility in the future," Kristiyanto revealed.
 
Currently, he said, his party is preparing the vision and mission for the 2024 presidential candidate, which will focus on Indonesia's status as an archipelagic country.
 
"Therefore, we are finalizing the vision and mission of the presidential candidate from PDI-P, which will be about the nature of Indonesia as an archipelagic and maritime country, that is our strategy," he informed.
 
PDI-P has also vowed to continue to consolidate and unite itself with the Widodo-Amin administration.
 
"In particular, (consolidating) in encouraging the people's economy to face the threats of global recession, food, and energy crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic and global geopolitical issues such as the Russo-Ukrainian war," he said.
 
In addition, PDI-P wants Widodo to find a successor who is in harmony with the ideals of predecessors, such as Soekarno and Soekarnoputri.
 
"The positive things will be strengthened and proceeded on, but the lacking ones will become the party's critical evaluation," he said.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Pertemuan Presiden Joko Widodo dan Eks Wali Kota Solo FX Rudy di Istana Negara. Istimewa

Dipanggil Jokowi ke Istana, Ini Penjelasan FX Rudy

Dianggap Angker, 2 Bocah SD Bakar Bus Milik Organisasi Sayap Parpol

NasDem Minta Ruhut Setop Narasi Tak Berdasar

BACA JUGA
President Jokowi Expects Proper Migrant Workers' Placement System under New Malaysia PM

President Jokowi Expects Proper Migrant Workers' Placement System under New Malaysia PM

English
president joko widodo
Indonesia Has Potential to Make ASEAN Axis of Global Economy: Kadin

Indonesia Has Potential to Make ASEAN Axis of Global Economy: Kadin

English
ASEAN
COVID-19 Pandemic Has Not Truly Ended: Indonesian President

COVID-19 Pandemic Has Not Truly Ended: Indonesian President

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PPKM Dicabut, Aturan Wajib Masker di KRL dan MRT Masih Berlaku
Nasional

PPKM Dicabut, Aturan Wajib Masker di KRL dan MRT Masih Berlaku

Menkeu: Lebih Susah Beli Sukuk Ritel Ketimbang Tiket Blackpink
Ekonomi

Menkeu: Lebih Susah Beli Sukuk Ritel Ketimbang Tiket Blackpink

Apologi PSSI atas Aksi Perusakan Bus Timnas Thailand
Olahraga

Apologi PSSI atas Aksi Perusakan Bus Timnas Thailand

Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok
Internasional

Putin Ingin Tingkatkan Kerja Sama Militer dengan Tiongkok

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022
Pendidikan

Kacau, JPPI: Kasus Korupsi di Sekolah Meningkat 100% pada 2022

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022
Teknologi

Gelombang PHK di Perusahaan Teknologi Selama 2022

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu
Hiburan

Akun YouTube Raditya Dika Kena Hack: Subscriber Hilang 15 Ribu

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif
Otomotif

Pengembangan Kendaraan Listrik Mendorong Investasi Industri Otomotif

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon
Properti

Kaleidoskop 2022: Desain Hotel Paling Unik, Bekas Penjara hingga di Atas Pohon

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!