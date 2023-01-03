English  
The Democratic faction said they would reject the Perrpu. (Photo: medcom.id)
Democratic Party Rejects Perppu on Job Creation

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 03 January 2023 12:26
Jakarta: The House of Representatives is set to decide whether or not to approve Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perppu) Number 2 of 2022 concerning Job Creation. 
 
The Democratic faction said they would reject the Perrpu which was issued by the government at the end of 2022.
 
"Before increasing public participation and improving the articles that are questioned by the public, we would refuse," Deputy Chair of the Democratic Faction Herman Khaeron said here on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The member of Commission VI of the DPR said that the issuance of Perppu Ciptaker was unusual. It was issued after the Constitutional Court (MK) called Law Number 11 of 2020 concerning Job Creation conditionally unconstitutional.
 
The Constitutional Court emphasized that the Law was formally and procedurally flawed. It explained that the deliberation process lacked meaningful public participation. 
 
"What makes the Law unconstitutional is the flawed deliberation process," the Democratic Party lawmaker said.
 
"There is no openness and meaningful public participation," he said.
 
If approved, the Perppu can immediately be enacted into law. If not, the Perppu must be canceled and declared invalid.
 
(WAH)

