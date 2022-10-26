Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand.
"Passport services provided by the Embassy was for renewal and signature-endorsement," the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington stated in a media release on Wednesday.
The visit to Auckland aims to bring the Indonesian Embassy closer to Indonesian citizens in Auckland.
During the three-day service in Auckland, the Embassy also helped Indonesian citizens for online self-report and updating their personal data on Indonesian Citizens service database.
This personal data update is a crucial part of Indonesia's preparations for the general election in 2024.
"All Indonesian citizen under Indonesian Embassy in Wellington is strongly advise to do online self-report through peduliwni.kemlu.go.id," the Indonesian Embassy explained.
Self-report is aimed on providing effective consular service to Indonesian citizens, especially those residing abroad for more than six months," the Indonesian Embassy concluded.