Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand. (Photo: KBRI Wellington)
Indonesian Citizens Access Passport Services in Auckland

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2022 11:05
Wellington: Some 418 Indonesian citizens accessed Indonesian Embassy passport services in Auckland on October 21-23. 
 
Auckland is the largest city in New Zealand.
 
"Passport services provided by the Embassy was for renewal and signature-endorsement," the Indonesian Embassy in Wellington stated in a media release on Wednesday.

The visit to Auckland aims to bring the Indonesian Embassy closer to Indonesian citizens in Auckland. 
 
During the three-day service in Auckland, the Embassy also helped Indonesian citizens for online self-report and updating their personal data on Indonesian Citizens service database. 
 
This personal data update is a crucial part of Indonesia's preparations for the general election in 2024.
 
"All Indonesian citizen under Indonesian Embassy in Wellington is strongly advise to do online self-report through peduliwni.kemlu.go.id," the Indonesian Embassy explained.
 
Self-report is aimed on providing effective consular service to Indonesian citizens, especially those residing abroad for more than six months," the Indonesian Embassy concluded.
 
(WAH)

