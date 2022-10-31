Indonesians Encouraged to Continue to Implement Health Protocols

According to the spokesman of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, Indonesia will soon enter the Christmas and New Year holidays which have the potential to increase movements of people in the country.
"People are expected to obey health protocols until they complete the third dose of vaccination," said the spokesman in a written statement on Monday, October 31, 2022.
"We still have two months before Christmas and New Year holidays," he stated.
Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin hopes that Indonesia's COVID-19 cases will be under control until February 2023. Indonesia wants to maintain its good performance.
"Hopefully we can prevent an increase, so that Indonesia will be one of the few countries in the world that has not experienced a spike in cases for 12 months in a row," Budi said in a written statement on Sunday, October 23, 2022.