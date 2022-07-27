English  
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin (Photo: MI)
VP Ma'ruf Amin Conducts Presidential Duty until July 29

Antara • 27 July 2022 16:15
Jakarta: Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin will conduct presidential duties on July 25-29, 2022, during President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi's) working visit to three countries.
 
This is stipulated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) of the Republic of Indonesia Number 14 of 2022 on the Assignment of the Vice President to Carry out Presidential Duties.
 
"To stipulate, firstly, to assign the vice president to conduct the daily duties of the president in accordance with the provisions of the legislation as long as the president carries out a working and/or state visit to the People's Republic of China, Japan, and South Korea on July 25-29, 2022, or until the date of arriving back in the country," as quoted from a copy of the presidential decree that was accessed on the website of the Ministry of State Secretary here, Wednesday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


It was stated that the assignment was aimed at maintaining the smooth implementation of the government during the president's visit.
 
"Secondly, if within the assignment period, it is necessary to immediately determine a new policy, then the vice president, as the acting president, must first consult and seek the president's approval," the Presidential Decree stated.
 
Later, the third decision states that after the president is back in the country, the assignment ends and the vice president must immediately report on the implementation of the task to the president.
 
The Presidential Decree takes effect from the date of stipulation, on July 25, 2022.
 
On Monday, July 25, President Jokowi started a series of foreign visits to three countries in the East Asian region -- the People's Republic of China (PRC), Japan, and South Korea -- which are Indonesia's strategic partners in the economic sector.
 
The three countries are also important partners of the ASEAN as well as key partners for the G20.
 
President Jokowi will meet with leaders from the three countries to discuss several issues ranging from global matters to cooperation in several fields, including trade, investment, health, infrastructure, and fisheries.

 
(WAH)
