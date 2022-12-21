English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
Over 68.1 Million Indonesians Have Received Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccination: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 December 2022 16:52
Jakarta: Some 24,185 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,640,262, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Wednesday.
 
Furthermore, 94,639 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,109,553.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 1,123 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,712,826.
 
From Tuesday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,427 to 6,527,952.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 15 to 160,466.
 
(WAH)

