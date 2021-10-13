English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Police Foil Human Trafficking Operation in West kalimantan

English indonesian workers west kalimantan police
Antara • 13 October 2021 14:52
Pontianak: The West Kalimantan police have foiled a transnational human trafficking syndicate's attempt to smuggle 18 Indonesian citizens to Malaysia.
 
"We have arrested a suspect," director of the West Kalimantan Police's Criminal Investigation Division, Sen.Coms.Luthfie Sulistiawan, said here on Tuesday.
 
The victims of the human-trafficking operation comprise 13 men and five women, he informed. Three of them came from outside West Kalimantan province, he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Police investigators seized cash and a cellular phone from the suspect, he added.
 
The suspect might have used the phone to contact illegal labor agents in Malaysia for recruiting the 18 Indonesians as illegal migrant workers, he said.
 
The suspect used a simple modus operandi: he promised victims "decent work" with high wages in Malaysia, he added.
 
To avoid the grip of human-trafficking syndicates, people must reject any illegal recruitment process, Sulistiawan said.
 
Those wanting to seek overseas jobs must get them legally, he added.
 
Sulistiawan did not reveal the suspect's identity but said he has been placed in police custody for further investigation.
 
If the suspect is found guilty of violating Indonesia's Law No.21/2007 on Human Trafficking, he could be sentenced to between 3 and 15 years in prison, he added.
 
Transnational human-trafficking syndicates still pose a serious threat to Indonesia.
 
In March 2020, police in Riau province thwarted an attempt by a transnational human-trafficking syndicate to smuggle 15 Indonesian and two Indian nationals to Malaysia through Rupat Island in Bengkalis district.
 
Members of the Malaysia-Indonesia-India syndicate tried to transport the 17 victims by speed boat through the waters of Sungai Cingam village in Rupat Island, Bengkalis district, Riau province, at the end of March last year.
 
"The human trafficking operation was conducted from Rupat Island because the boat could reach Malaysian territory within 30 minutes," Riau Police spokesperson Sen.Coms.Sunarto said in April last year.
 
Police arrested five suspects -- identified as AM alias Ahmad, AR alias Abdul, KH alias Irul, HL alias Lina, and SP alias Pian -- who played different roles in the human-trafficking operation.
 
Ahmad served as the boat's skipper, while Abdul and Irul were crew members. Lina served as the recruiter and enticed the victims to travel to Malaysia by promising them high-wage jobs, while Pian coordinated the operation.
 
The suspects were likely Rupat islanders, stated Suharto. They tried to take the people who paid them by speed boat through the Morong Strait to Malaysia, he said.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urges Vigilance against Terrorism on Bali Bombings Anniversary

Govt Urges Vigilance against Terrorism on Bali Bombings Anniversary

English
terrorism
World Bank, Guatemala Sign Agreement to Preserve Forests, Cut Carbon Emissions

World Bank, Guatemala Sign Agreement to Preserve Forests, Cut Carbon Emissions

English
environment
Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Expected to Expand in Q4 2021

Indonesia's Manufacturing Sector Expected to Expand in Q4 2021

English
manufacturing
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bungkam DKI, Jabar Sabet Emas Bulu Tangkis Ganda Putra PON Papua
Olahraga

Bungkam DKI, Jabar Sabet Emas Bulu Tangkis Ganda Putra PON Papua

Pacitan Gempa 4,8 Magnitudo Getarannya Sampai Yogyakarta
Nasional

Pacitan Gempa 4,8 Magnitudo Getarannya Sampai Yogyakarta

Presiden: SDA Berlimpah, SDM Jangan Hanya Jadi Tukang Gali dan Tangkap Ikan
Pendidikan

Presiden: SDA Berlimpah, SDM Jangan Hanya Jadi Tukang Gali dan Tangkap Ikan

Wapres Minta Bank Syariah Kembangkan Produk Keuangan Berkelanjutan
Ekonomi

Wapres Minta Bank Syariah Kembangkan Produk Keuangan Berkelanjutan

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi
Teknologi

Facebook Blokir 986 Akun dan Grup Milisi

TVS Ntorq 125 Tawarkan Konektivitas Antara Pengemudi & Motor
Otomotif

TVS Ntorq 125 Tawarkan Konektivitas Antara Pengemudi & Motor

G20 Bahas Upaya Kontraterorisme Melawan ISIS-K di Afghanistan
Internasional

G20 Bahas Upaya Kontraterorisme Melawan ISIS-K di Afghanistan

Baim Wong Dihujat karena Marahi Pria Tua, Nikita Mirzani: Karma Tuhan Memang Sadis
Hiburan

Baim Wong Dihujat karena Marahi Pria Tua, Nikita Mirzani: Karma Tuhan Memang Sadis

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya
Properti

Batu Bata atau Batako? Simak Dulu Masing-masing Keunggulannya

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!