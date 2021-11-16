English  
The aim of the visit is to promote economic and trade cooperation between Riau and the EU.
EU Ambassador Visits Riau, Discusses Potential Economic Cooperation

English Riau europe palm oil
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 16 November 2021 11:54
Jakarta: European Union (EU) Ambassador Vincent Piket is visiting Riau Province on November 15-16 for meetings with the Governor and other top officials of the Provincial Government. 
 
He is also scheduled to meet with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Riau, the Palm Oil Farmers Union (SPKS) and the Indonesian Palm Oil Farmers Association (APKASINDO); as well as pay a visit to Belutu Village in Kandis Subdistrict, Siak Regency to meet small holder palm oil plantations.
 
The aim of the visit is to promote economic and trade cooperation between Riau and the EU, also looking ahead to the future Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) between the EU and Indonesia. 

The specific aim is to get acquainted with palm oil production in Riau Province, and in particular with the sustainable production of palm oil in the small holder sector.
 
"The EU wants to work together with the Riau Provincial Government to increase trade and investment. Palm oil represents 8% of total trade between Indonesia and the EU, and 16% of Indonesia’s exports to the EU. The sector is a large source of jobs and income in the regions," the EU Ambassador said here on Monday.
 
"We therefore have a strong interest in working with the government, the industry and civil society organisations for raising sustainability standards across the palm oil supply chain. In particular, the EU wishes to ensure that the palm oil we buy will not contribute to deforestation. Indonesia is working hard on this on its side. During my visit, I hope to hear more about the progress made. The EU is one of Indonesia’s largest palm oil markets," added Ambassador Piket.
 
On IEU-CEPA, he said, the 11th round of negotiations was held last week. 
 
"While there has been steady progress, there is still work to do," he stated. 
 
According to him, both the EU and Indonesia have the common objective to conclude the IEU-CEPA negotiations as soon as possible. 
 
"One study by World Bank indicated that, once up and running, the CEPA will bring 2.1% GDP growth for Indonesia by 2032. That amounts to €5 billion, year after year," said Ambassador Piket.

 
