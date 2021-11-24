Prabowo, French Foreign Minister Discuss Strategic Partnership

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Jakarta on Tuesday to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries in the defense field.The defense cooperation between the two countries covers intelligence, military training and education, science and technology, and the defense industry, the Defense Ministry said in a press statement released on Tuesday.The cooperation also includes peacekeeping cooperation, counterterrorism, and research and development of defense industry, including joint production, he added.Indonesia and France signed a strategic partnership agreement in the defense field in June 2021.Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister, Lt. Gen. M Herindra, received Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Jakarta to discuss defense cooperation.During their meeting, Herindra expressed the hope that the Danish foreign minister’s visit would forge and increase bilateral relations in the defense field.The several defense cooperation treaties that the two nations have signed include the Plan of Action (POA) 2017-2020 through the 3rd Indonesia-Denmark Bilateral Forum under the aegis of the Indonesia Foreign Ministry.On that occasion, the President ordered all ministries and institutions to share the same commitment in tackling COVID-19 pandemic.