Govt Committed to Preventing Emergence of Limited In-Person Learning Cluster

Jakarta: In a bid to prevent COVID-19 clusters of limited in-person learning (PTM) in schools, the Indonesia Government will focus on two upstream COVID-19 control strategies, namely the behavioral changes and the advanced surveillance strategy."We want to carry out a special surveillance strategy for teaching and learning activities. If this proves successful, we will replicate it to activities of trade, tourism, religious event, transportation, and so on," Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a virtual press statement after attending Limited Cabinet Meeting on the Implementation of Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) on Monday, as quoted by the Cabinet Secretariat's website.According to Budi, the surveillance strategy in the education unit must be started massively in line with the limited PTM that must be carried out to reduce long-term disbenefit for students.The Indonesian government, Budi said, will take a sample of 10 percent of the number of schools that hold in-person learning at city/regency level.Budi further said that the sampling based on the district is carried out since the epidemiologist stated the transmission is more likely to occur between districts.Therefore, he added, the epidemiological area per district must be monitored closely.In addition, he revealed, the Government will conduct PCR tests on 30 students and 3 teachers/education staff for each school at least once per month.Iif the positivity rate is between 1 and 5 percent, he explained, the Government will test all study group participants and they will be quarantined, while the limited in-person learning will continue.As for the positivity rate above 5 percent, he stated, the Government will test the whole school members and switch to online learning for 14 days.Lastly, related parties from Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology and the local Health Office will evaluate and improve on what is lacking in the school.(WAH)