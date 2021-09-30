Vaccination Key to Prevent New Covid-19 Wave: Task Force

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Inspire

Confuse

Sad

Jakarta: Some epidemiologists have warned of a new covid-19 wave in the next few months, according to an official."The situation can change. Epidemiologists have warned of a new wave in a fewmonths. This is what we should anticipate," the Head of Public Communication Divsion of Covid-19 Task Force Hery Trianto told Metro TV's Metro Hari Ini Wednesday, September 29, 2021.Hery stressed that anything could happen especially if people ignore the healthprotocols.Hery said that the Indonesian government will continue to monitor the situation across the country.The national Covid-19 vaccination program, he added, will keep on being accelerated to reach more population to be ready for the new wave."If the risks really happen, the fatality rate can be controlled," said Hery. (Widya Finola Ifani Putri) (Translator: Natasha Celia)(WAH)