National Police to Induct 44 Ex-KPK Officers on Anti-Corruption Day: Spokesperson

Jakarta: The National Police has confirmed that it will induct 44 former Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officers into the police force on Thursday (December 9, 2021), coinciding with the commemoration of International Anti-Corruption Day.
The 44 officers are among the 57 who were dismissed by the commission on September 30, 2021 after they failed the civic knowledge test, a requirement for their employment status to be changed to civil state apparatus.
Head of the National Police's Public Relations Division Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo informed that after the inauguration, the 44 new officers will undergo a new police training program in Bandung, West Java.
Meanwhile, ex-KPK officer Yudi Purnomo, who accepted the offer to work in the police force, said that he has received an official notification about the inauguration.
"The police have notified us about our inauguration, and because the inauguration will coincide with International Anti-Corruption Day, it is an opportunity to reiterate our commitment to eradicating corruption crimes in Indonesia," Purnomo said.
Earlier on Monday (December 6, 2021), the national police headquarters had invited 57 ex-KPK officers to a meeting to inform them about National Police Regulation No. 15 of 2021 permitting special arrangements for the inauguration of dismissed KPK officers as police apparatus, provided the ex-KPK officers accept the offer.
While 54 of the total of 57 ex-KPK officers attended the meeting, 44 ex-KPK officers, including former KPK investigators Novel Baswedan and Yudi Purnomo, indicated that they would accept the offer to work in the police force.
Following the meeting, the 44 ex-KPK officers who accepted the police's offer sat for a competency test on Tuesday (December 7, 2021), with 43 officers attending the examination at the police headquarters and one taking the test online, he said.
While the ex-KPK officers are completing the formalities for their inauguration, the police public relations division's public information bureau head Brigadier General Rusdi Hartono confirmed the police has coordinated with the National Civil Service Agency (BKN) to register them as the new police apparatus.