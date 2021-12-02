Jakarta: Some 68 churches that are part of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Jakarta will offer digital worship services during the Christmas 2021 celebrations to thwart the transmission of COVID-19.
"During worship, we apply the digital Belarasa.id technology," Vicar General of KAJ Father Samuel Pangestu remarked in the press release of the Coordinating Ministry for Human Development and Culture here on Thursday.
According to the official KAJ website, Belarasa.id is a digital worship service facilitated by the Archdiocese of Jakarta since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in Indonesia.
Features available on Belarasa.id website include scheduling sacraments in the church, registration of parishioners to participate in the sacraments, text of Mass, prayer collections, donations to parish and diocesan programs, and also job opportunities.
Father Pangestu noted that KAJ currently oversees the operations of 68 catholic churches in Jakarta, Tangerang, and Bekasi.
"Those who will perform mass or other forms of worship must register online through the Belarasa.id website," he explained.
To this end, he pointed out that the registration of worship participants can be done using the Catholic Database Number (BIDUK) after which they will get a QR code for authorization while attending the worship later.
"The wisdom behind the COVID-19 pandemic is making Catholics accustomed to new habits," he affirmed.
Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy advised Catholics, who will celebrate Christmas and New Year, to adjust to the government's rules.
"Mr President has ordered me, as the coordinator, to handle aspects during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, as it is still part of PPKM in the Java-Bali region and outside Java," Effendy explained.
He spoke of the government having agreed to reinforce a policy during Christmas and New Year that all regions of Indonesia will apply the same provisions, which is Level-3 public activities restrictions (PPKM). The regulations imposed are mostly adopted from the provisions that apply at the time of the enactment of Level-3 PPKM.
Furthermore, Effendy stated that information on these provisions was disseminated to all relevant parties. In addition, he took the time to speak to some Catholic church parishioners to gain an understanding of their aspirations.
After visiting the Communion of Churches in Indonesia (PGI) on November 30, Effendy visited the Cathedral of Jakarta on Dec 1, to seek advice and inputs from Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo or Father Haryo regarding special policies to be implemented on Christmas and New Year.
Effendy said there were some highlights that Father Haryo would coordinate again with other related parties. The government policies are expected to match everyone's expectations.