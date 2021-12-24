English  
NU Supreme Leader Miftachul Akhyar (Photo:Medcom.id/Amaluddin)
NU Supreme Leader Miftachul Akhyar (Photo:Medcom.id/Amaluddin)

Miftachul Akhyar Named as NU Supreme Leader for 2021-2026 Period

English islam nahdlatul ulama elections
Yogi Bayu Aji • 24 December 2021 12:57
Jakarta: Miftachul Akhyar has been named as the Supreme Leader of the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) for the 2021-2026 period.
 
The appointment was decided unanimously by 9 members of the Ahlul Halli Wal Aqdi (Ahwa) lawmaking body at the Lampung University Building in Lampung Province.
 
"The Supreme Leader of PBNU for the 2021-2026 period is Micftachul Akhyar," Ahwa member Zainul Abidin said on Thursday, as quoted from nu.or.id.

Meanwhile, Yahya Cholil Staquf, also known as Gus Yahya, was elected as the Chairperson of the Executive Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU). 
 
Gus Yahya outperformed Said Aqil Siradj, also known as Kiai Said, in the second round of the election at the University of Lampung (Unila) on Friday, December 24, 2021.
 
Gus Yahya received 337 votes, while Kiai Said only gathered 210 votes. 
 
