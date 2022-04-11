College Students Start to Arrive at Parliament Complex

Jakarta: College Students have started arriving at the main gate of the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta.
They plan to stage a demonstration against the proposed postponement of the 2024 General Elections.
According to Medcom.id, a group of students wearing blue jackets arrived at around 12.15 WIB.
They came to the Parliament Complex using three buses
"Assalamualaikum, assalamualaikum, assalamualaikum," said the group of students.
Their arrival temporarily disturbed the traffic in front of the main gate of the Parliament Complex.