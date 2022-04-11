College Students Start to Arrive at Parliament Complex

English  
They will stage a demonstration against the proposed postponement of the 2024 General Elections.

English jakarta demonstration indonesian parliament elections
Anggi Tondi Martaon • 11 April 2022 13:58
Jakarta: College Students have started arriving at the main gate of the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta.
 
They plan to stage a demonstration against the proposed postponement of the 2024 General Elections.
 
According to Medcom.id, a group of students wearing blue jackets arrived at around 12.15 WIB. 
 
They came to the Parliament Complex using three buses
 
"Assalamualaikum, assalamualaikum, assalamualaikum," said the group of students.

Their arrival temporarily disturbed the traffic in front of the main gate of the Parliament Complex.
 
(WAH)
