Courage, Togetherness Needed to Develop New Capital: DPR Deputy Speaker

Jakarta: House of Representatives (DPR RI) Deputy Speaker Muhaimin Iskandar opined that courage and togetherness are principal to realizing the grand task of the Indonesian nation to develop the new capital Nusantara.
"Developing the new capital is a grand quest. The new capital demonstrates our courage to create a new civilization, balance progress, and spread out our prosperity. We will pray for the success of this grand task, and we will appeal to the Almighty God to help us realize the new capital," Iskandar noted in his statement here on Thursday.
The deputy speaker's statement was delivered during the commemoration of Nuzul Al-Quran (Descent of the Quran) at the new capital's kilometre zero, North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, on Wednesday (Apr 20).
Iskandar remarked that the Nuzul Al-Quran commemoration, conducted by a collective recital of the Quran, aims to pray for the success of the new capital's development.
"We intend that our arrival to commemorate the Nuzul Al-Quran aims to seek Qadr night's blessing. We hope that by completing the recital of the Quran, the new capital's development will be blessed by God, and the progress will be successful," Iskandar affirmed.
Iskandar, who is the initiator of the National Movement for Nusantara Reciting the Quran, highlighted that if the people stand united, then the new capital's development will progress easily.
Reciting the Quran at the new capital's kilometre zero is an endeavor to support the new capital's development, he affirmed.
"We will realize a mega-transmigration that moves all. This is toil that requires spiritual support. God Willing, this will inject new spirit to realize the new capital Nusantara," the deputy speaker remarked.
He noted that apart from exerting efforts and hard work, spiritual support through prayers and reciting the Quran are necessary for realizing the prosperity of the people.
"The two spiritual and material powers will be our might to develop our nation," Iskandar affirmed.
Apart from the new capital's kilometre zero, the National Movement for Nusantara Reciting the Quran also organized the congregational Quran recital at 500 other places in Indonesia. Donations for orphans and the poor are also presented during the event.
Some government officials attending the commemoration were MPR RI Deputy Speaker and Chief Coordinator of the National Movement for Nusantara Reciting the Quran Jazilul Fawaid; Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions, and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar; Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah; East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor; and several legislators.