Minister Lauds Increased COVID-19 Testing, Tracing Measures

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has lauded related sides for their support to intensify COVID-19 testing and tracing measures which started to increase significantly in the past week after weeks of slowdown.
"This task must be carried on to mitigate risks in handling the pandemic. Allow me to deliver my appreciation to regional heads for successfully increasing the number of testing and tracing during the past week, particularly in areas in the islands of Java and Bali. I also would like to thank personnel of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) for their hard work," he said after joining a limited meeting on the evaluation of public activity restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
On that occasion, Luhut also reminded the public to postpone non-essential travel to other countries considering a spike in COVID-19 cases from imported cases in Indonesia.
For the record, the new COVID-19 confirmed cases are mostly from the imported cases.
As consequences, the number of active cases and patients in hospital with COVID-19 infection has also increased.
For instance, daily cases in capital Jakarta increased to 393 cases in 9 January, 300 of which are imported cases.
The Coordinating Minister affirmed that despite the increase in COVID-19 cases in several regions such as in Bali, Banten, and Special Region of Yogyakarta, COVID-19 situation in Indonesia is still under control.