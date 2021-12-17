English  
Vaccination is one solution to protecting society and the nation from the threat of COVID-19.
Vaccination is one solution to protecting society and the nation from the threat of COVID-19.

Indonesia Receives Over 2.28 Million Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine through COVAX

English covid-19 COVAX vaccine
Antara • 17 December 2021 15:41
Jakarta: Indonesia received donations of 2,288,520 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) facility in the 160th and 161st batches.
 
Director General of Information and Public Communication Usman Kansong of the Communication and Informatics Ministry confirmed the scheduled delivery of the 160th batch of the vaccine in the country on Wednesday at 22:15 p.m. local time and the 161st batch on Thursday at 22:15 p.m. local time.
 
"The Indonesian government expresses its gratitude and highest appreciation for the grant obtained through the COVAX facility," Kansong said in a press release on Friday.

Kansong affirmed that cooperation between countries was paramount to overcoming the COVID-19 outbreak that had claimed several lives. Indonesia has played an active role in the efforts to facilitate access to vaccines for other countries.
 
Vaccination is one solution to protecting society and the nation from the threat of COVID-19, according to him.
 
The government's efforts to achieve herd immunity in the community are expected to increase the country's ability to protect the public from a pandemic that has protracted for almost two years.
 
"The vaccination program has been ongoing for almost a year, and we are on the right track by continuing to secure vaccine stocks for the Indonesian population," he affirmed.
 
The director general also ensured that implementation of the vaccination program would continue to be improved and expanded, including by increasing the target of vaccination recipients. Unfortunately, the vaccination program in some areas has not yet reached the target.
 
"Local governments need to address this problem, and this is a huge task for all of us," he stated.
 
Meanwhile, Usman also urged the public to not panic following the discovery of the Omicron variant in Indonesia.
 
However, he reminded the public to be more vigilant by complying with health protocols and following the government's advice. Kansong also appealed to people, who have not been vaccinated, to immediately join the vaccination program.
 
"Health protocols must also be implemented. Meanwhile, vaccinations must also be conducted immediately," he stressed.
 
(WAH)
