The earthquake caused mild to moderate damages to dozens of houses.
Jember Quake Damages Dozens of Houses

English earthquake disaster east java
Antara • 16 December 2021 16:00
Jember: Dozens of houses in several sub-districts of Jember District, East Java, were reportedly damaged after an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck on Thursday at 6:01 local time.
 
Data analysis from the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) showed that the earthquake had an update parameter of magnitude 5.0, with the epicenter at coordinates 8.55 degrees South Latitude and 113.48 degrees East Longitude, precisely located at sea at a distance of 43 km southwest of Jember, at a depth of 26 kilometers.
 
"Some houses in several sub-districts were reported to have (incurred) mild to moderate damage, but we are continuing to collect data," Jember Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) secretary Heru Widagdo stated here on Thursday.

The data on damaged houses was obtained from reports from residents and volunteers at the location affected by the 5.0-magnitude earthquake.
 
"The earthquake caused mild to moderate damages to dozens of houses in several sub-districts of Ambulu, Tempurejo, Silo, Puger, and Wuluhan," he remarked.
 
Based on data from the Jember BPBD on Thursday at 08:30 WIB local time, two houses in Sumberejo Village; one house each in the villages of Ambulu, Andongsari, and Sabrang; and an Islamic boarding school were damaged by the earthquake.
 
In Tempurejo Sub-district, one house each was damaged in the villages of Wonosari, Pondokrejo, and Curahnongko, as well as in Sidomulyo Village in Silo Sub-district.
 
One house in Jambearum Village, Puger District, incurred moderate damage, while a house in Dukuh Dempok Village, Wuluhan District, was also reportedly damaged.
 
"A total of 12 houses were damaged by the earthquake, with details of eight houses being mildly damaged and four houses being moderately damaged, and one Islamic boarding school being slightly damaged," Widagdo stated.
 
Widagdo later noted that the data might change, as data collection was underway by the Jember BPBD volunteers spread across several locations.
 
"We urge residents to remain calm and to not trust unverified issues. All information will come from the BMKG," he emphasized.
 
Widagdo appealed to the public to avoid cracked or damaged buildings and to check and ensure that their residential buildings were earthquake-safe.
 
The public must also ensure there is no damage to their houses due to the earthquake that would endanger the stability of the structure before returning to their homes, he concluded.

 
