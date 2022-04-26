BP2MI to Anticipate Return of 12,134 Indonesian Migrant Workers during Eid

Jakarta: The Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) has anticipated the return of 12,134 Indonesian migrant workers (PMI) back to Indonesia after their work contracts expire in May 2022, BP2MI Head, Benny Rhamdani, stated on Tuesday.
"The work contracts of 12,134 PMI end in May 2022. All of them are expected to return to Indonesia. They are spread across 24 countries," Rhamdani noted at a virtual press conference.
Data from BP2MI showed that the largest number of returning PMI came from Taiwan, with 6,023 people, followed by 3,760 from Hong Kong, 1,741 from South Korea, and 610 from 21 other countries.
During the 2022 Eid homecoming period, Rhamdani said his side had made preparations for the process of returning PMI from abroad. The BP2MI will continue to monitor the dynamic movement regarding the increase in returning PMI during the Eid period.
The BP2MI has also provided a place to temporarily accommodate PMIs, who will return to their hometowns. Coordination has also been conducted with various ministries and institutions related to the return plan of PMIs.
"When PMIs arrived in Indonesia and they faced problems with their connecting routes to their area, then instead of spending their money to book hotel rooms, we provided temporary shelters or transit places," he explained.
He elaborated that in accordance with Circular Letter of the Head of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force Number 17 of 2022 as of April 5, 2022, there were 10 airports for international arrivals, eight ports, and three cross-border posts for the arrival of PMI.
Several conditions that must be met to enter Indonesia's territory are downloading the PeduliLindungi application on phone before departure and showing a vaccine certificate confirming that the PMI had received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before departure.