People who have been vaccinated will receive a digital certificate. (Photo: BNPB/Danung Arifin)
People who have been vaccinated will receive a digital certificate. (Photo: BNPB/Danung Arifin)

BPNB Holds COVID-19 Vaccination Events in Lombok ahead of MotoGP Event

English motogp vaccine vaccination mandalika circuit
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 14 March 2022 15:26
Central Lombok: The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) is supporting the COVID-19 vaccination drive on Lombok Island by conducting vaccination events in the region from March 12 to March 17.
 
This vaccination program was carried out ahead of the MotoGP event which will be held at the Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, Lombok, on March 18-20.
 
"The Head of BNPB as well as the Chair of the Covid-19 Handling Task Force, Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, said this program  was aimed at protecting the community, especially on the island of Lombok, from the threat of COVID-19," BNPB said in a media release on Sunday.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to BNPB, the types of vaccines given are Prizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca. 
 
People who have been vaccinated will be registered in PeduliLindungi application and receive a digital certificate.
 
"This program is very good. So we don't have to go far to get the vaccine. No need to queue either, "said a local resident named Taufik.
 
(WAH)
