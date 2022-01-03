Challenges in 2022 Can Be Overcome with Enthusiasm, Hard Work: Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has expressed optimism that all the challenges in the new year of 2022 can be surmounted with everyone’s enthusiasm and hard work.
According to the President, Indonesia’s economic recovery is quite remarkable.
"Our trade balance recorded a surplus of US$34.4 billion and in 19 months it continues to post a surplus. We have never experienced anything like this. Our exports also rose 49.7 percent year-on-year. Imports of raw and auxiliary materials has also increased by 52.6 percent," President Jokowi said in his remarks at the kick-off of the first trading day at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta, Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
One of the reasons for the high increase in exports, he added, is the Government’s efforts to scrap exports of nickel raw materials, triggering an increase in stainless steel exports to reach US$21 billion.
The President also pointed out that in November, the country’s consumer confidence index increased to 118.5 percent, while spending index also increased to 120.5 percent.
All elements of the nation, the President said, have to show the optimism after seeing the numbers.