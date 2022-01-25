Uneven COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Impending Global Economy: Minister

Jakarta: The uneven distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine is one of the factors hindering global economic growth, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said.
"The global economy is still facing various challenges, such as (the emergence of) new variants of COVID-19, (and) the uneven distribution of global vaccines," he noted during a virtual event, accessed from here on Tuesday.
An energy crisis has also been caused by weakening economic conditions due to policies, particularly in China, which has pushed massive development to achieve equity, he added. Not to mention the risks that affect capital outflows, such as rising interest rates in the United States, the minister said.
These situations need to be addressed in a flexible and adaptive manner, he said.
The government has continued to make improvements to and increase the effectiveness of COVID-19 handling through an upstream-downstream strategy, he added.
"Active cases in Indonesia continue to be kept (low), with a 96.4 percent recovery rate. However, we must remain cautious and follow the health protocols with discipline, considering the increase in global Omicron cases has hit various countries in the world," Hartarto said.
The government is also expediting vaccinations in 2022. The target for primary vaccinations is expected to be reached in the second quarter of this year, and the government has rolled out the booster vaccine program since January 12, he said.
The government used Rp451.64 trillion from the National Export Development Budget to continue the COVID-19 handling and economic recovery program, which focuses on three things—health, community protection, and stoking economic recovery, the minister informed.
Not only that, the government has continued to encourage improvement in the investment climate through various regulations that are expected to create new jobs, he pointed out.
Further, Indonesia's G20 presidency is expected to increase trade and investment, which, in turn, will encourage a strong and sustainable inclusive economic recovery, he added.
“I appreciate the cooperation of all stakeholders, but of course, we must be aware that there are still many challenges. Continue to maintain coordination, synergy, and cooperation with the central government, regional governments, entrepreneurs, and the public, so that all stakeholders can benefit from this economic recovery," he said.
The government is aiming to boost national economic growth by up to 5.2 percent in 2022, he added.