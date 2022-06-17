English  
NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh (Photo: nasdem)
Surya Paloh to Announce NasDem's Potential Presidential Candidates Tonight

English nasdem Surya Paloh elections
Fachri Audhia Hafiez • 17 June 2022 15:02
Jakarta: The Central Executive Board (DPP) of the NasDem Party has already pocketed three names of potential presidential candidates for the 2024 presidential elections.
 
The Chairman of the NasDem Party, Surya Paloh, wis scheduled to announce the potential presidential candidates during the National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the NasDem Party this evening.
 
"The chairman will announce it tonight," said NasDem Party DPP official Willy Aditya at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan on Friday, June 17, 2022.
 
According to Willy, the three figures are not NasDem Party members.
 
"NasDem this time does not propose internal candidates. The three are the best cadres of the Republic of Indonesia," said Willy.
 
The decision is based on the recommendations of the 34 Regional Executive Boards(DPW) of the NasDem Party. 

The results of the deliberations have been submitted to the Chairman of the Steering Committee, Prananda Surya Paloh.
 
(WAH)
